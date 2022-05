One person died while several others suffered serious injuries following a wrong-way crash in Federal Way. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle wreck took place on State Route 18 near SR-167. According to the officers, they received 911 calls at about 8:55 p.m. about a wrong-way driver that was going westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Route 18.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO