Chatom, AL

95-year-old veteran receives high school diploma nearly 80 years after leaving school to join the Navy during World War II

By Daeshen Smith
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATOM, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a day that was several years in the making. “Normally it takes somebody 18 years to get a diploma. It took you 95,” said Former Washington County Superintendent Tim Savage. Clarence Carpenter was on his way to graduating from Millry High School...

www.fox10tv.com

