WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’ve never seen anything like it and I hope I never do again,” said Martha Osborne. It was a day they’ll never forget. Martha Osborne, her husband Ernest and great-grandson are recovering after high winds and hail destroyed their home Saturday. The Osbornes have lived in Wythe County their whole lives and are doing okay, but are still thinking about the chilling experience.

WYTHE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO