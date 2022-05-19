ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-19 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Charles; St....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extreme caution if venturing our on these water bodies as many hazards exist. Target Area: Lake; St. Louis FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring. Namakan Lake has already surpassed the level reached in the 2014 flood and is continuing to rise. Rainy Lake rose above the 2014 level May 23rd. * WHERE...Rivers and lakes within the Rainy River Basin including Crane Lake, Namakan Lake, Kabetogama Lake and Rainy Lake. * WHEN...Flooding is occurring now and is expected to continue. * IMPACTS...Strong lake level rises are ongoing. Flooding continues and lake levels have yet to crest. Expect high water continuing for the next several weeks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 456 PM CDT, Emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. - Lake levels on Namakan Lake are expected to rise an additional 6 to 7 inches between May 23rd and May 30th. Namakan Lake inflows have crested but remain higher than outflows. A crest is possible the first week in June if relatively dry weather continues. Rainy lake is expected to rise an additional 11 to 12 inches between May 23rd and May 30th. Rainy lake has exceed the 2014 flood level. The rate of rise on Rainy lake should slow over the next 7 day forecast period. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rainer, Island View, Voyageurs National Park, Crane Lake and Kabetogama Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/dlh/RainyRiverBasin
LAKE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Clinton County in northern New York Northern Franklin County in northern New York East central St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 456 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Santa Clara, New York, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Mooers, Altona, Bangor, Malone, Churubusco, Ellenburg Depot, Bryants Mill, Chateaugay, Lyon Mountain, Burke, Merrill, Lake Ozonia, Dickinson, Ellenburg, Santa Clara, Irona, Sciota, West Bangor, Mooers Forks and Dickinson Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lapeer, Macomb, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 10:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lapeer; Macomb; St. Clair The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lapeer County in southeastern Michigan Macomb County in southeastern Michigan St. Clair County in southeastern Michigan * Until 1115 AM EDT. * At 1015 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Almont to Grosse Pointe, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Almont and Armada around 1020 AM EDT. Capac around 1025 AM EDT. Memphis and Emmett around 1030 AM EDT. Yale and Harsens Island around 1035 AM EDT. Algonac around 1040 AM EDT. Lakeport and Marine City around 1045 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Anchorville, North Street, Roseville, Shelby Township, Lynn Township, Ray Center, Brockway, Utica, Washington and Fort Gratiot. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAPEER COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy