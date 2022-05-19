ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mon Co. man gets nearly 20-year child porn sentence

By Aaron Williams
Thomas Winston

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh sentenced a Monongalia County man, Thursday to nearly 20 years (235 months) in federal prison for a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Man tries to meet up with 15-year-old to ‘make sweet love’

Thomas Winston, 32, of Westover, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of possession of child pornography – previous conviction. Winston, who has previously been convicted of a similar charge in Preston County, admitted to having child pornographic images in August 2019 in Preston County.

The FBI investigated the case against Winston.

Winston remains in Central Regional Jail, awaiting transfer to a federal facility.

