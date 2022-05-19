ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Stonington vs. New London: Good cops, bad cops for body camera disclosure

By David Collins
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago

I don't know what the rank-and-file police officers in Stonington and New London think about the requirement that they wear body cameras, the result of a law that grew out of the summer of Black Lives Matter protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

I suspect most of them welcome the attempt at transparency.

But I do know that the administrators of the two departments could not be more different in the way they are complying with the new law and treating the public and its right to review the footage from those cameras.

Stonington police this week announced their body cameras are up and running and the department has assigned a staff person to manage the footage and process Freedom of Information Act requests. The only fee will be the cost of the CD the requested material is provided on.

"The benefit of this is the transparency. It sheds a very clear light so we can see what happened good or bad," Stonington police Capt. Todd Olson told The Day. "It will also clarify questions someone from the public may have."

"We want to be transparent when something happens," he said. "We will work as quickly as we can to provide them to the public."

Compare that with the obstruction in New London, where my 5-month-old request for body camera footage has been treated with disdain and stonewalling.

Indeed, the city has suggested that the fees for a police lieutenant to review the footage I requested from New Year's Eve patrols could run into the thousands of dollars. The city insists on charging even though the public education officer for the state Freedom of Information Commission has told the city the law doesn't allow for the collection of the fees it wants to impose.

And so the city is fighting for the right to impose the fees in what is sure to be a lengthy and costly case before the commission.

The head of the New London police union, Joshua Bergeson, delivered a public complaint about my "vague request" for the body camera footage in an op-ed The Day published last month.

Bergeson was wrong when he said that I "refused to narrow down the search of the video." In fact, city Law Director Jeffrey Londregan wrote to me, after I suggested reducing the number of officers and cameras in the request, saying: "The city is inclined to just have all the video completed rather than choose certain officers to be completed."

Mayor Michael Passero was copied on all my emails with the law director about the excessive fees being charged but declined my requests for him to comment.

The city is apparently incurring a lot of legal fees in its fight for disclosure of other things the public has a right to see, besides body camera footage.

The city is fighting before the FOI Commission to keep secret the location of video cameras it is installing around the city, some in neighborhoods where a majority of residents are people of color.

Police can watch you secretly but are resisting the legal mandate to allow the public to see what they are doing.

I would welcome some more Black Lives Matter protests in New London. Apparently no one in charge there got the message.

The city is also expensively fighting, in another case before the commission, disclosure of the full report into a sexual harassment and hostile workplace complaint against police Chief Brian Wright by a male officer. The complaint led to six weeks of paid administrative leave for the chief, but the public never learned exactly what was investigated or the details of how the chief was finally exonerated.

Take our word for it. Everything is fine, city officials said, paternalistically patting the public on the head.

The resistance by New London, a city with a large population of people of color, to comply with the police transparency envisioned in a body camera law that grew out of a summer of Black Lives Matter protests is alarming.

And the obstinance of city leaders about it is all the more obvious when you compare it with the professionalism and transparency on the issue on full display in Stonington.

This is the opinion of David Collins.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

New Haven man in stable condition after Webster Street shooting

A 37-year-old man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire on Webster Street on Sunday morning. The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and is in stable condition, according to the New Haven Police Department. News 8 will have more details as they become available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Found Shot Dead On Driveway In Hebron, Police Say

Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help after a man was found shot to death in a driveway. The incident took place in Tolland County in Hebron on Grayville Road around 5:10 p.m., Saturday, May 21. The man was found when troopers responded to 158 Grayville Road for...
HEBRON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
City
Stonington, CT
Stonington, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New London, CT
Crime & Safety
ABC6.com

3 people found shot inside car in Pawtucket, police say

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police said three people were found shot inside a car Saturday night. The shooting happened at a bout 6 p.m. on Prospect Street. A car with four people inside was shot at by a separate vehicle driving down a road, police said. Two of the people shot exited the car and took off on foot and were later brought to the hospital.
PAWTUCKET, RI
NECN

Boston Police Looking for Teen Missing Since Tuesday

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Boston teen who has been missing since last Tuesday. The Boston Police Department says 15-year-old Keyana "KJ" Jackson was last seen on May 17 in the area of Charlestown High School. Jackson is described as 5'6" tall with blonde/brown hair. Anyone...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Eyewitness News

33-year-old man drowns at Lake Quannipaug

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 33-year-old man drowned while kayaking at Lake Quannipaug. He was not wearing a life jacket. The man was kayaking when he lost his paddle. His kayak capsized while he was attempting to recover a lost paddle. Several dive teams across the area responded, including the...
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police discuss deadly shooting, crash

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about an Early Warning Weather Alert for weekend heat. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Bob Artioli, owner of the Artioli dealership in Enfield, talks about the fire that damaged his business the morning of May 20. NEWS CONFERENCE: Firefighters provide update on Enfield car...
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Large Police Presence in Hartford

There's a large police presence on Ward Street in Hartford as officials conduct an investigation. An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene saw several police vehicles near Ward and Zion streets around 11 p.m. It's unknown why police are in the area or if there are any injuries. No additional...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cameras#Video Cameras#London Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 61

Bloomfield man killed following shooting, crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — One man has died and another was injured after a shooting on Zion Street in Hartford late Thursday night, police said. After the shooting, the victims who were at that point suffering from gunshot wounds drove and crashed into a Hartford Police Department substation. According to...
HARTFORD, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
403
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy