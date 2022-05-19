CPW: Colorado lakes and reservoirs free of invasive mussels

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- Like many in Jefferson County, Ryan Witt heard the trees around him in Arvada breaking overnight because of the weight from Friday’s snow. “All night we were hearing stuff fall,” he said. He didn’t realize how bad the situation was until his wife saw their front yard, where a huge tree had spit and fallen into the street. (credit: CBS) “She was like, Oh, that’s a big one,” Ryan said. Just down the street his neighbor had a branch fall on his truck. “I’m not too worried about the camper top. It didn’t seem like it broke the windshield or anything,” the...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO