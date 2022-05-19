ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rick Scott ad targets ‘incompetent and confused’ Joe Biden

By A.G. Gancarski
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA seven-figure spend is supporting the spot. Sen. Rick Scott started running a second ad Thursday in which he touts his “11-point plan to rescue America” and blasts the President as unable to perform the duties of the job. The “Our Policies” ad will have a seven-figure...

Comments / 9

CP
3d ago

Rick Scott is no angel either after his stint as CEO of previously Health Care company. He is only lip service. There are way better choices

Reply(2)
12
tpk1155
3d ago

That's a Lame Ad Ricky. If you cant understand what causes what is happening for this Period in America. you need think outside the box.

Reply
5
kells
3d ago

Rick Scott’s health care company defrauded Medicare and other federal programs and was fined $1.7 BILLION dollars. He should be in jail not making ads.

Reply(1)
6
