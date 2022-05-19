Mesa County Democrats announce candidate for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder

A wildfire was reported on Thursday resulting in the evacuation of a five-mile area southwest of Montrose. The U.S. Forest Service says the Simms Fire was reported in the Ouray Ranger District of the Uncompahgre National Forest. Officials said structures in the fire's path were threatened and a mandatory evacuation order was issued by the Ouray and Montrose County Sheriff just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday for residents between Simms Mesa Road and Government Springs Road as well as Wild Cat Canyon. An evacuation shelter was set up at Ridgway Middle School.

MONTROSE COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO