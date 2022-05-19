ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Mesa County Democrats announce candidate for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder

By Kacie Sinton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Democratic Party announced earlier today...

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 23, 2022

The Lamar School Board asked the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs to allow them to change their High School mascot from Savages to Thunder, in the face of a 25 thousand dollar fine. The request came during public comment at the end of the commission meeting Thursday, which was adjourned without a ruling.
MONTROSE, CO
Woman found unresponsive in Mesa County Detention Facility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. a 28-year-old female inmate in the Mesa County Detention Facility was found unresponsive in her cell. Deputies and nursing staff immediately performed CPR but she did not survive. At this time, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Mesa County Coroner’s...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Vehicle recovered from canal on 19 Rd. Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early Saturday morning just before 1a.m. Colorado State Patrol responded to a vehicle in a canal on 19 Rd. Two cars were traveling southbound when a deer crossed the road. The first car hit the deer and the second car following them swerved out of the way, hit a power pole and ran into the canal. The female driver was able to get out of the vehicle before it submerged.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mesa County Investigating Inmate Death Of 28-Year-Old Woman Saturday

By Anna Maria Basquez GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – A 28-year-old female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell and did not survive rescue efforts early Saturday afternoon, Mesa County Detention Facility officials said. “The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate in the Mesa County Detention Facility,” the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office website announced Sunday. The woman was found during routine security checks. Deputies, medical staff on site, and emergency medical services attempted life-saving measures. She did not survive. Her next of kin has been notified, officials stressed. “Deputies and nursing staff immediately rendered aid and performed CPR. Emergency medical...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Structures Threatened, Evacuations Ordered In Southwest Colorado Wildfire Area

A wildfire was reported on Thursday resulting in the evacuation of a five-mile area southwest of Montrose. The U.S. Forest Service says the Simms Fire was reported in the Ouray Ranger District of the Uncompahgre National Forest. Officials said structures in the fire's path were threatened and a mandatory evacuation order was issued by the Ouray and Montrose County Sheriff just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday for residents between Simms Mesa Road and Government Springs Road as well as Wild Cat Canyon. An evacuation shelter was set up at Ridgway Middle School.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
Paddleboard Adventure Company celebrates Service Industry Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Paddleboard Adventure Company is honoring all people that take care of the community by celebrating service industry week, which kicks off on May 22 through 28. “Service industry workers provide a lot of the hard work into our tourist industry, making sure people are comfortable...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Aspen man dies in Highway 82 crash on Sunday morning

A 39-year-old Aspen man died Sunday morning after the vehicle he was driving crashed on eastbound Highway 82 in Pitkin County, not far from the entrance to Twining Flats Road. In a Sunday evening news release, the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Francisco Javier Olivares, of Aspen. The release described the incident as a single-car crash occurring just before 6 a.m. Olivares was the only occupant of the vehicle, a 2008 Mercury Mariner.
ASPEN, CO
Wildfire updates: Fire leads to evacuation order in this Colorado community

Evacuations were ordered in Montrose, Colorado, due to a wildfire burning south of the Western Colorado community, and the nation’s largest wildfire continues to burn in New Mexico. Wildfires in Colorado. The Simms fire (370 acres burned, Montrose County, no containment status, cause undetermined) is one of five incidents...
COLORADO STATE
Man drowns at Confluence Park

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - While attempting to swim to an island on the west side of the Confluence Park lake on Sunday, 31-year-old Delta resident Deonta Pittman vanished beneath the water’s surface. The Delta Police Department was dispatched around 3 p.m. after Pittman had not been seen for a few hours. After being unable to locate anyone fitting Pittman’s description, DPD closed the park at 4:30 p.m. and notified Delta county Search and Rescue.
DELTA, CO
Man drowns in Delta's Confluence Lake

DELTA, Colo. — The body of a man who is believed to have drowned at Confluence Lake in Delta was recovered Sunday afternoon. The Delta Police Department (DPD) said the body has been identified as Deonta Pittman, 31, from Delta. DPD said it was first dispatched to Confluence Lake...
DELTA, CO
Montrose Most Wanted: Strangulation, Kidnapping, Assault

Here is a look at this week's most wanted individuals in Montrose. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office is looking for three individuals facing various criminal charges who failed to show up for their respective court appearances. Authorities are hoping the public can help locate these individuals. Montrose Most Wanted: Strangulation,...
MONTROSE, CO

