Green Bay, WI

Pivotal ruling made in gruesome Green Bay homicide case

By Ben Newhouse
wearegreenbay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Another update has been given regarding a Green Bay woman facing a homicide charge as she appears back in court for another hearing. Twenty-five-year-old Taylor Schabusiness is facing multiple charges, including 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 2

101 WIXX

Hearing Postponed for Teen Charged in Green Bay Homicide

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A hearing was postponed Monday on whether charges should be dismissed against a 15-year-old charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting at a west-side pharmacy. Jeremiah Robinson allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton standoff suspect charged with several felonies

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges have been filed for the Appleton man who went to the roof of a church and allegedly shot several bullets in the air while having a standoff with police. According to court records, James Cooper, 33, is being charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety,...
APPLETON, WI
WSAW

Man that turned himself into Wausau Police appears in court

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 62-year-old man who turned himself after he was named a person of interest in a bank robbery has appeared in court on unrelated charges. Johnson Carter, 62, was not charged in connection to the bank robbery at WoodT Trust Bank. The robbery happened around 9:45 a.m. Friday.
WAUSAU, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Woman shot in Fond du Lac County, suspect still at large

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Fond du Lac had to be transported to a hospital after a shooting incident that authorities described as targeted. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on May 22 around 10:45 p.m., it was notified of shots fired in the area of Cemetery Road and Lakeshore Drive. It was reported that a person in a vehicle fired multiple rounds, hitting one person.
FOND DU LAC, WI
#Violent Crime#Wfrv#Schabusiness
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - May 21 & 22, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, May 21, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Germantown PD attempt to locate hit-and-run crash | By Germantown PD

Germantown, WI – On Thursday, May 19, 2022, at approximately 4:50 a.m., a subject riding a bicycle eastbound on Lannon Road at Interstate 41 was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain on scene. The vehicle was believed to be exiting northbound Interstate 41 and conducting a right...
seehafernews.com

Man Arrested After Fleeing Police, Hiding in a Home

The Manitowoc Police Department was involved in a foot chase over the weekend. An officer was on a routine patrol in the 2600 block of Dewey Street just before 1:00 p.m. Sunday, when he saw a man known from prior police contacts. The officer learned he had an active warrant...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pump no pay: Fox Crossing PD search for alleged gas thief

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly failed to pay for gas. According to the department, on Friday evening, a suspect driving a truck entered the Shell gas station, located at 2005 Oneida Street. Once at the gas pump,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBAY Green Bay

UPDATE: Fox Valley woman in custody after hiding in stranger’s home following hit-and-run

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fox Valley woman was taken into custody after hitting two vehicles and breaking into a nearby stranger’s home Saturday. “It’s certainly rare. It has happened before, but yes typically people stay on the scene, they don’t run and go into other people’s households,” Lieutenant Eric Freville, Grand Chute Police Department, said.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WausauPilot

Update: Wanted man in custody but no arrests in Wausau bank robbery

Police in Wausau say a 62-year-old wanted man turned himself in Friday afternoon but have yet made an arrest in an armed bank robbery on the city’s east side. Police had named Johnson Carter Jr. as a person of interest in the case. Carter was taken into custody on warrants at about 4:30 p.m., according to a Wausau Police Department news release.
wearegreenbay.com

Fox Valley suspect flees after hit-and-run, tries to hide in stranger’s home

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old Fox Valley resident is in custody after a hit-and-run incident led to them breaking into a home to try to hide on Saturday evening. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, at around 6 p.m., officers responded to northbound Highway 41 at Lynndale Drive in the Town of Grand Chute for a report of a hit-and-run.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: New information on Grand Chute hit-and-run

Areas of frost are possible, especially west and north of the Fox Valley. Lows are expected to range from the mid 30s to mid 20s in these locations. "90 cents of every dollar a restaurant makes goes straight back out into the community..." Updated: 9 hours ago. All of the...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Tips to avoid contractor fraud during awareness week

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Contractor Fraud Awareness Week has started in Manitowoc County and local deputies want to make sure everyone knows what to look out for to protect their property and money. According to a Facebook post, the awareness week started on Monday, May 23, and lasts until Friday,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Woman wanted for questioning in Green Bay found

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police confirmed that they have located the 32-year-old woman who was wanted for questioning in connection with an active case. Just hours after the Green Bay Police Department first announced that they were searching for 32-year-old Brittney Rankel, officers were reportedly able to find her.
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Nicholas S. Beaupre, 36, Manitowoc, bail jumping as repeater, retail theft-intentional take-as repeater and Intentionally Abuse Hazardous Substance as repeater on 11/8/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld and the defendant is placed on probation to DOC two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Spend sixty (60) days in the county jail, under the Huber Law, on count 2 only, stayed and to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and upon order of the court; 2) Pay court costs; 3) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 4) provide DNA sample; 5) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 6) maintain absolute sobriety; 7) AODA assessment and follow through; 8) Have no assaultive contact with Meijer Stores; 9) Pay restitution of $17.98 to Meijer; 10) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling work search or combination; 11) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

