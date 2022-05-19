ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Dh’nizia Turner

Cover picture for the articleThe athleticism in flag football is similar to the traditional tackle football, just without the collisions. This week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week is a star in flag football. Dh’nizia Turner is...

orangeobserver.com

Dr. Phillips High School: Note from the principal

This is a huge step toward your future, and I can’t wait to see what becomes of it. You have accomplished many amazing things, and I know for sure that you will innovate and discover the world. You will go out into the world with confidence in your abilities to communicate and demonstrate your talents. The time is now to seize the future as you venture into your ‘new normal’ as alumni of Dr. Phillips High School. Please know that Dr. Phillips High School is always your home, and we welcome you back to visit and share your great news and nuggets of wisdom. A job well done, PANTHERS!
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

McDonald’s workers plan strike throughout Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – McDonald’s workers in three Florida cities are planning to walk off the job on Monday, joining a nationwide wave of strikes at fast-food restaurants. McDonald’s workers are striking at three locations in Florida. Workers will go on strike at 10:45 a.m. at the location...
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Thousands crowd the Camping World Stadium for Monster Jam

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monster Jam is back in Orlando. Thousands of people came out to Camping World Stadium Saturday, some even making a whole day of it and tailgating ahead of the World Finals. Every one of them WESH 2 talked to were excited about the same thing. "I...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Rain pulls away, heat pushes into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures will be heating up well into the 90s as moisture is pulled away from Central Florida and dry air works in. Expect a high of 93 in Orlando on Monday and Tuesday. We will stay in the low 90s through the end of the week.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

West Melbourne man claims $1M on scratch-off lottery game

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County man is $1 million richer after he purchased a winning Florida lottery ticket at a Melbourne food mart. Robert Shipley, 61, of West Melbourne, bought his “500X The Cash” Scratch-Off game ticket from Sunshine Food Mart, located at 3990 W. New Haven Ave., the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Second Orlando business targeted by suspected arsonist

Orlando, Fla. - Orlando Fire is investigating a second suspected arson to a business in the city. Both happened Friday morning within hours of each other. Orlando Fire investigators believe someone intentionally set fire to Goff's, an ice cream shop, early Friday morning. FOX 35 Orlando is now learning just three hours after that, Bem Bom on Corrine, an Orlando restaurant was also targeted.
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Alleged burglar shot by homeowner in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A homeowner shot and killed a man accused of breaking into their house over the weekend, authorities say. Deputies were sent around 12:40 p.m. Sunday to the home in the area of Farwell Avenue and Bentwood Street in Orlando on a call about a burglary in progress, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office news release.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Few strong late-day storms possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – Just like Saturday, most of your Sunday will be dry and humid. Storms Sunday will likely get an even later start than Saturday. While the storms will be less widespread, a few could again be strong. Other than a stray downpour through the afternoon, most of...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

A note from 'Good Day Orlando' Anchor Amy Kaufeldt

A note from FOX 35 Good Day Orlando Anchor Amy Kaufeldt shared on May 20, 2022. I have something personal I want to share with you. Last month I found a lump in my breast. I saw my doctor the next day who ordered a mammogram, followed by an ultrasound and then a biopsy. One week later, I got the news no one wants to hear -- it’s cancer.
QSR magazine

I Heart Mac & Cheese to Open Two Stores in Kissimmee, Florida

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a South Florida-based fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, announced it will open two new locations in Kissimmee,FL. The fast casual concept has signed a new franchise agreement that will be owned and operated by franchisee Thomas Curran. Curran has inked a deal for the two Kissimmee locations, tentatively slated to open in February 2023.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Black Theatre Girl Magic puts Juneteenth celebration center stage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Much like the performers behind Black Theatre Girl Magic, the nonprofit itself adopts different roles over the years, constantly transforming to better serve the Black and brown women within it. The mastermind behind the magic, Executive Director Mandi Jo John, said the organization has evolved a...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Asian American cultural festival celebrates AANHPI heritage

OCOEE, Fla. – For the first time since the pandemic began, festival-goers packed the Ocoee Lakeshore Center and Bill Breeze Park to attend Sunday’s Asian Cultural Festival. Hosted by the Asian American Heritage Council of Central Florida, the festival consisted of a large outside area with dozens of...
OCOEE, FL

