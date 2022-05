On Friday, May 27, the Claremont Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint at an undisclosed location within the city. According to police, the checkpoint will start at 7 p.m. and will conclude at 2 a.m. at the undisclosed location. Drivers will be stopped long enough to ensure they are not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officers will also ensure that drivers are wearing their seatbelts and possess valid driver licenses.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO