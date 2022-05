This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Dr. Erica Pettigrew, medical director for Orange County Health Department and physician with UNC Family Medicine also serving as medical director for occupational health. Pettigrew has been instrumental in keeping our population as healthy and cared-for as possible for years — and especially in the past couple years, as COVID-19 has continued to be an issue locally as much as it is nation and world-wide.

