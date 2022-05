One person is dead and three others injured Monday after their vehicle apparently drove over a cliff in the Palos Verdes Estates area.The crash happened at about 4:34 a.m. in the area of Paseo Del Mar and Avon Road in Palos Verdes Estates, where a vehicle plunged 300 feet down the side of a cliff, into the rocky shore below. Los Angeles County Fire officials confirmed one person died at the scene.Few details were immediately available, but authorities were at the scene, working to airlift the three survivors to safety.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO