ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Leader of anti-abortion rights group accused of stalking doctor who provides abortions in San Francisco

By Sophie Reardon
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Los Angeles man is facing charges after he and a group of others allegedly "invaded a health care clinic and stalked a doctor who provides health care, including abortions, to women," the San Francisco District Attorney's office announced Thursday. Aaron Jonathan Hurley is a leader of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, an...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mission Local

The case for recalling DA Chesa Boudin: There isn’t one. But that hardly matters.

Chesa Boudin is a man in desperate need of victories and, earlier this month, he got one. Incongruously, a U-Haul was involved. The embattled District Attorney announced on May 10 that a long-running undercover sting operation had led to the arrest of a man named Quoc Le and the recovery of some 1,000 items allegedly filched from San Francisco cars. In a theatrical touch, the nexus of this alleged international fencing operation was a Quickly (a less-than-enviable product placement for the boba tea chain, once again, courtesy of San Francisco).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Contra Costa Herald

Contra Costa DA candidate Knox challenges out-of-state funds from billionaire George Soros supporting incumbent, again

D.C.-based California Justice & Public Safety PAC with major funding from Soros has reported more than $400,000 in spending to influence voters in the 2022 Contra Costa DA Race. Knox also benefits from out-of-county funds, but most are from within Contra Costa including $170,000 from Deputy Sheriff’s Association PAC.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
sfbayca.com

Covid update: Hospitalization rates double, wastewater samples show alarming East Bay spike

We took off masks, started going to bars and seeing friends and family. It felt like pandemic days were largely behind us. It was bliss, until it wasn’t. Case totals alone no longer paint a full picture due to the prevalence of home testing and failure of many to report results. Still, case rates are steadily ticking up across the country, with numbers all too similar to the August surge caused by the delta variant.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Harvey Milk Day

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement in recognition of Harvey Milk Day, which is celebrated every year in California in honor of the birthday of slain civil rights leader and San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk:. “Harvey Milk Day is an opportunity to celebrate the strength,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Texas race tests abortion's resonance with Democratic voters

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — By the time Dr. Hector Gonzalez arrived in Laredo, Texas, in 2001, the last abortion clinic had already closed. He spent the next 20 years experiencing firsthand where the largely Hispanic and heavily Catholic community along the border with Mexico usually sided. “Definitely it was,...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Stalking#Violent Crime
spectrumnews1.com

Ex-Chapman law professor pushes back on Jan. 6 committee claims

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Former Chapman University law professor John Eastman has filed a lengthy motion doubling down on his claims of widespread corruption in the 2020 presidential election in his bid to keep the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol from seeing hundreds of his emails.
SANTA ANA, CA
KCRA.com

Armed and Prohibited: Why a California program to get guns out of the hands of criminals is facing significant challenges

After a violent few months in the Sacramento area, many are wondering what leaders are doing to keep our community safe. There are several different ways that law enforcement agencies are able to seize guns from people who shouldn’t have them. One is the state’s Armed and Prohibited Persons list. The program allows agents to seize firearms from people who purchased them legally who then became prohibited from owning them.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police officers make special roadside delivery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- When they are not chasing bad guys, San Francisco police officers are serving the public in many other ways but it's certain none will bring more smiles than what they did Friday night.A call came in from a desperate family, they were trying to get to the hospital to welcome their newest members but the babies simply couldn't wait.So officers raced to the scene on a San Francisco street. Firefighters and emergency crews also responded. Upon arrival, the first responders realized they needed to take quick action. "When they (the police officers) arrived they noted a baby was being delivered and quickly used their training and skills to assist and comfort the family," firefighters tweeted.The car was transformed into a delivery room and a pair of heathy twins soon were welcomed into the world."Both babies and the mother was taken to the hospital they were trying to get to, and are healthy, and will be okay," firefighters tweeted. "Great work by your public safety teams."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at California party

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person was killed and eight people were wounded following an overnight shooting at a large party in Southern California, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Bernardino police dispatched late Friday found the one person who was killed outside the party, which was at a business in a strip mall in the city east of Los Angeles, Sgt. Equino Thomas said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

CBS News

464K+
Followers
54K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy