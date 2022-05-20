ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Howard County man guilty of shooting teen who he said gave him a dirty look

By Tim Swift
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — A Howard County man was found guilty Thursday in a seemingly random fatal shooting of a teenager last year in Columbia. Prosecutors said Shawndel Arnez Weems, 24, killed Simeon Mukuna on Feb. 6, 2021, in the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Ways....

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 3

Lala Smith
3d ago

why are so many people so angry? If you don't like the way someone looks at you look the other way. My God I get dirty looks all the time. I just smile and turn my head. People like that simply are not worth my precious time nor energy. Let them soak in their own misery .

Reply
3
