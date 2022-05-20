Howard County man guilty of shooting teen who he said gave him a dirty look

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman was charged with attempted murder after she allegedly sped her car toward police officers and then crashed into an occupied police car Saturday in Hanover, Anne Arundel County Police said. She and an officer were injured in the incident. A’Keirra Smith, 22, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and a slew of related charges in the incident, according to electronic court records. Officers responded around 7 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot of the Walmart at Arundel Mills Circle for reported reckless speeding vehicles. Police said while officers were trying to disperse the crowd, Smith allegedly intentionally drove toward officers and nearly hit them. While fleeing the parking lot, Smith crashed into an occupied police vehicle, police said. Smith and an officer were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Smith is being held without bond, according to court records.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO