Gas prices in Montana have reached an all-time high, and are expected to keep rising. With gas prices rising around the country, it was only a matter of time before the price per gallon started to set records. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Montana is $4.33. The average price of a gallon of diesel also set an all-time record at $5.50 per gallon.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO