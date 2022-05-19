Forsyth County crash closes half of US-52 North

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crash shut down one of two lanes on US-52 North, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 111 between East 16th Street and East 25th Street.

Area of the crash (courtesy of © OpenStreetMap contributors )

The road closure began at 5:30 p.m. and lasted until 7:23 p.m. NCDOT expects traffic in the area to be highly impacted by the closure.

There is no information on what caused the crash available at this time.

This is the second confirmed crash of the day on US-52.

