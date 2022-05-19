ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lahaina, HI

PHOTOS: Roach, rat infestation closes Lahaina eatery

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sgozn_0fk5acXE00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health has issued a red placard to China Bowl Asian Cuisine Restaurant, which is operated by Tay Asian Cuisine, Inc., in Lahaina on Maui.

After a routine inspection, the DOH inspector noted the following critical violations on May 17:

  • Rodent droppings throughout the downstairs and kitchen areas;
  • Dead rodents and roaches in the downstairs storage area and refrigerated prep chiller;
  • Missing ceiling tiles and a gap on the bottom of an exterior door, allowing entry of pests into the kitchen;
  • Food debris and grease accumulation throughout the kitchen and downstairs storage area;
  • Improper storage of potentially hazardous foods in refrigerators;
  • Blockage of the two handwash sinks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13jmTO_0fk5acXE00

The restaurant will remain closed until it clears the DOH’s requirements. DOH said the restaurant will need to “work with a professional pest control contractor to develop a rodent and cockroach monitoring and treatment plan to eradicate the current pest infestation.”

In addition, the restaurant needs to “clean the kitchen and downstairs storage areas of food debris, harborage and grease and fill any remaining holes or gaps.”

A follow-up inspection was scheduled for Thursday, May 19.

KHON2 contacted the restaurant for a comment but has not heard back.

