ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, AL

Homeless center closing due to ‘lack of funding’

By Addison Willmon
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1R7D_0fk5ZsIj00

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – The Sunrise Center in Sheffield will officially close on June 29 due to lack of funding. The center has given homeless people and people in need a way to practice proper hygiene, apply for jobs and look for low-income housing for close to five years.

Rachel Aday, formerly the center’s director until being fired on May 19, told News 19 that she was given no warning that the center would be closing and no reason for her termination.

Make-A-Wish: Madilynn’s story

“When I was hired, I was told that funding would not be an issue,” Aday said. “I’m heartbroken.”

News 19 contacted the Sheffield Housing Authority’s attorney, but have not received a statement about Aday’s termination.

Wendy King is a Sheffield resident who had used the Sunrise Center’s services previously. She told 19 that the center helped turn her life around and that the facility was integral to the community.

“We were always greeted with respect,” King said. “We didn’t have to trade our dignity to get the help that we needed.”

All Alabama representatives vote to advance Access to Baby Formula Act

It is unclear how the center will operate until June 29.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheffield, AL
Society
State
Alabama State
City
Sheffield, AL
Local
Alabama Society
AL.com

Birmingham, Huntsville areas seeing spikes in COVID again

As COVID-19 numbers rise across Alabama, the state’s largest cities are leading the way. A handful of counties in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas are seeing significant upticks in daily virus cases and positivity rate, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. That includes two of the largest counties in the state.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy King
WAFF

“She’s got very limited use of any limbs”: Husband of victim attacked by dogs speaks on recovery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “They’ve done skin grafts in multiple places, they’ve done muscle grafts on both of her legs.”. These are just a few of the surgeries Michelle Sheeks under went at University of Mississippi Medical Center. The Franklin County woman was attacked on April 28th by a vicious pack of dogs in Red Bay. She is still in the hospital, with possibility of amputation looming.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Low Income Housing#Housing Authority#News 19#The Sunrise Center#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
wbrc.com

Local sheriff says community tips are key during manhunts

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Manhunts are pretty common. Recently, the search for an escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Lauderdale County corrections officer Vicky White made national headlines. But what actually goes into a manhunt?. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says sometimes, the big things that break open...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Homeless
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy