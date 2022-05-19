Homeless center closing due to ‘lack of funding’

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – The Sunrise Center in Sheffield will officially close on June 29 due to lack of funding. The center has given homeless people and people in need a way to practice proper hygiene, apply for jobs and look for low-income housing for close to five years.

Rachel Aday, formerly the center’s director until being fired on May 19, told News 19 that she was given no warning that the center would be closing and no reason for her termination.

“When I was hired, I was told that funding would not be an issue,” Aday said. “I’m heartbroken.”

News 19 contacted the Sheffield Housing Authority’s attorney, but have not received a statement about Aday’s termination.

Wendy King is a Sheffield resident who had used the Sunrise Center’s services previously. She told 19 that the center helped turn her life around and that the facility was integral to the community.

“We were always greeted with respect,” King said. “We didn’t have to trade our dignity to get the help that we needed.”

It is unclear how the center will operate until June 29.

