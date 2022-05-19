ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Former deputy indicted after allegedly helping to smuggle drugs into Bexar County jail

 4 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — Three years after San Antonio-area law enforcement foiled a then-Bexar County deputy's plan to help smuggle drugs into the jail, that man has been formally indicted on several charges. Those include engaging in organized criminal activity, bribery and possession with intent to deliver a controlled...

Comments / 1

Richard Zimmerman
3d ago

Sheriff Salazar, I am no way condoning what this officer did and he deserves every bit of punishment applicable. I cannot support your comment about him violating the public's trust when you condone your officers lying to the public to gain information in law enforcement investigations. To me, that is violating the public's trust.

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Update: Suspect in custody; accused of pretending to be San Antonio police officer, forcing way into home

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities said the search for a suspect has ended. He is accused of claiming to be a San Antonio police officer, forcing his way into a home. Previously, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said on May 21, Salvatore Alfieri IV was wearing police insignia and carrying a handgun. He went up to a home in west Bexar County and told the people inside he was an SAPD officer.
