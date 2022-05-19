ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cops Seek Help from Public as Burlington County, NJ, Homicide Victim is Identified

By Chris Coleman
 4 days ago
Officials in Burlington County have released the identity of a woman who was killed last week in a motel and they are asking for help from the public as their investigation continues. Burlington County Prosecutor...

Related
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Another Hurt In Trenton Double-Shooting, Prosecutor Says

A 25-year-old man was killed and another man hurt in a double-shooting in Trenton, authorities said. Officers responding to three Shot Spotter activations on the 100 block of West Hanover Street found Ali Abdullah lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound around 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force said in a joint release with the Trenton Police Department.
TRENTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Prosecutor Confirms Fatal Shooting Of Pleasantville, NJ Woman

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill has confirmed that a woman was fatally shot in Pleasantville, New Jersey this morning, Monday, May 23, 2022. Shill has confirmed that The Atlantic County Prosecutor's. Office Major Crimes Unit responded to investigate the fatal shooting. Here are the pertinent facts according to Shill:
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

Detectives Investigating Deadly Shooting In Trenton, Police Say

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Homicide detectives in Trenton are investigating a deadly parking lot shooting. It happened on West Hanover Street around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Police say they found 25-year-old Ali Abdullah on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at Capital Health Regional Medical Center. A 30-year-old man later showed up at the medical center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He is in stable condition. So far, no arrests have been made and the motive is unclear at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck By Hit-Run Driver In Camden (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver overnight in Camden, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 3 a.m. on Monday, May 23, on Royden Street, initial reports said. A teenage girl reportedly was hit by the car and bleeding from the shoulders, an unconfirmed report...
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Violent Crime
PennLive.com

Body of missing 15-year-old boy found in N.J. reservoir: official

The body of a 15-year-old boy missing since Saturday afternoon was found Sunday morning at the Great Notch Reservoir in Woodland Park, officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media. The body of the boy, from Paterson, was found by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office scuba team at about 10 a.m. Sunday “within the vicinity” of where he was last seen, Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmark said.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Woman shot and killed in Atlantic County, officials say

A 30-year-old woman was shot and killed in Pleasantville early Monday morning, authorities said. Jazmen Martin-Richardson, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead after police were called to the 1000 block of Iowa Avenue and found her shot around midnight, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. No arrests have been made...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed after striking rear of tanker truck

A motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday morning crash in Camden County. James Smith Jr., 47, of Bridgeton, was riding southbound on Route 42 near milepost 6.9 in Gloucester Township around 3:45 a.m. when his cycle struck the rear passenger side bumper of an oil tanker truck, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Police Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Wanted Man

EXTON, PA — Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 31-year-old man wanted on Defiant Trespass charges. The charges are in connection to an incident that occurred at the Whole Foods Market located at 175 N. Pottstown Pk. in Exton, Pennsylvania. An arrest warrant was issued for Mark M. Glatfelter on Thursday, May 19, 2022, by Chester County Magisterial District Court 15-4-03.
EXTON, PA
CBS Philly

Marquis Fletcher Charged With Murder For Shooting, Killing Woman In Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A Camden man has been charged with murder for fatally shooting a 37-year-old woman, authorities say. Marquis Fletcher, 36, surrendered to authorities on Friday morning for the murder of 37-year-old Nicole Carr. Camden County police responded to 235 Eutaw Street in Camden on Thursday, where they found Carr suffering from a gunshot wound and a 61-year-old man who had been assaulted. Carr was transported to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:02 p.m. Fletcher is currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lance Merrill at the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (609) 789-3766 and Camden County Police Dept. Detective Shawn Donlon at (856) 655-1334.
CAMDEN, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Weekend Fire Breaks Out At Old School Motel In Wildwood Crest, NJ

Sadly, a beloved motel in the Crest has been impacted by a fire that broke out on Sunday evening. The Olympic Island Beach Resort went ablaze around 6 o'clock Sunday evening, but luckily the firefighters were able to contain the flames. According to a post shared to a local Wildwood-based Facebook group, other departments did show up for backup.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
