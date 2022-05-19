Cops Seek Help from Public as Burlington County, NJ, Homicide Victim is Identified

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A Camden man has been charged with murder for fatally shooting a 37-year-old woman, authorities say. Marquis Fletcher, 36, surrendered to authorities on Friday morning for the murder of 37-year-old Nicole Carr. Camden County police responded to 235 Eutaw Street in Camden on Thursday, where they found Carr suffering from a gunshot wound and a 61-year-old man who had been assaulted. Carr was transported to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:02 p.m. Fletcher is currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lance Merrill at the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (609) 789-3766 and Camden County Police Dept. Detective Shawn Donlon at (856) 655-1334.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO