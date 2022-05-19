What's the migrant process after apprehension?

There is considerable debate today about city manager Tommy Gonzalez, the city’s current city manager form of government and how the city moved away from a strong-mayor form of government, not to mention the mayor’s veto yesterday. The city has had two city managers, Joyce Wilson and Tommy Gonzalez. Both have been controversial. Wilson, the city’s first city manager in 2004, [1] controversially allowed the MountainStar Sports Group (MSSG) to bring the Chihuahuas Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres (Pacific Coast AAA club) to El Paso by first demolishing its long-standing city hall building in 2013 to build, with taxpayer funds, the Southwest University Ballpark in downtown El Paso. MSSG is owned by Woody Hunt and his family, along with Paul Foster and his wife, Alejandra de la Vega.

