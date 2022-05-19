ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

What's the migrant process after apprehension?

By Jonathan Mejia
KFOX 14
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Non-government organizations, like the migrant shelter in El Paso, are coping with the increase of migrants even before Title 42 is lifted. Ruben Garcia, executive director, of the Annunciation House, leads the process of connecting migrants with their sponsors across the country. "The...

kfoxtv.com

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Hundreds expelled to Haiti from El Paso under Title 42 on Friday

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Overcrowding at migrant processing facilities left a bad taste in El Paso’s mouth in 2019. Reports of migrants sitting or sleeping on concrete surrounded by razor wire under the Paso del Norte Bridge while enduring cold, dust and automobile fumes circled the world.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Over 4K migrants processed at El Paso Border Patrol processing center in 7 days

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several busses shuttled migrants Friday to the El Paso International Airport. The removal operation Friday returned migrants to their country. In a span of seven days, more than 4,300 migrants were processed and/or removed from the centralized processing center in northeast, El Paso Border Patrol Chief, Gloria Chavez, said Friday.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

New DA dismantles El Paso’s legacy on tackling domestic violence

For four years, Jen tried to leave the man she now refers to simply as “my aggressor.”. In May 2019, she brought her safety action plan to fruition, driving a rickety van out of Arizona with her four children in tow until finally, they crossed the Texas state line. Jen pulled over. “I got out and I literally kissed the ground,” she said. They’d made it back to El Paso, her hometown. “We’re going to be safe,” she told her kids.
EL PASO, TX
wdayradionow.com

El Paso officials to declare emergency over migrants crossing border

(El Paso, TX) -- Officials in El Paso, Texas are getting ready to issue emergency declarations over what they expect will be a dramatic increase in migrants crossing the border when Title 42 immigration limits end Monday. Since 2020, the policy has been used more than one-point-eight million times to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

CBP officers seize several narcotics at El Paso ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized methamphetamine, ecstasy, and marijuana over the last four days. CBP officers working at the Ysleta border crossing on Tuesday intercepted 51 pounds of methamphetamine from a 43-year-old Mexican...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

After mass shootings, delayed case frustrates El Pasoans

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – It has been almost three years since the deadly August 3rd Walmart shooting and El Pasoans we spoke with are frustrated the trial is taking this long. The trial for the suspect Patrick Crusius, still has no date. Lawmakers are saying the delay in trials is due to COIVD. But […]
EL PASO, TX
ktep.org

El Paso and Buffalo experience nearly identical hate crimes

Though nearly 2000 miles and three years apart, the circumstances of the racist mass shootings in Buffalo and El Paso are strikingly similar. El Paso held a candlelight vigil for the 10 Black shoppers killed during a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. Dozens of people gathered to show solidarity with the Buffalo victims, their families and survivors. The vigil Sunday began at twilight in a healing garden created to honor the El Paso victims of the Walmart mass shooting.
krwg.org

Time for Civilian Police Oversight Board in Las Cruces

The tragic shooting of Amelia Baca is the exclamation point to Las Cruces’ need for a Civilian Police Oversight Board. Who sez? So far, the NAACP, LULAC, psychiatrist Dr. Ernest Flores, and many others. Several have personally seen nonfatal incidents as appalling as the Baca shooting. Pattie Hartman told the City Council Monday these situations are “social justice” issues, adding, “I’ve warned as many as I could not to call 9-1-1. Amelia Baca was not an isolated incident.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Several key items on City Council’s Monday agenda

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – City Council is holding a Work Session meeting on Monday, May 23, where they will act on several items of note. First on the agenda is discussion and action on whether to enact an emergency declaration for El Paso due to the ongoing migration towards the border. City Council could […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Museum exhibit to teach about town history

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans can now learn more about the history of our area. The Los Portales Museum opened a new exhibition that features agricultural objects from the region and photos depicting the rural lifestyle of the 20th century focusing on San Elizario. The new exhibition...
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KFOX 14

County Judge Samaniego honors the victims of Buffalo mass shooting

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14) — Judge Ricardo Samaniego said El Paso stands in solidarity with buffalo. Many people came to the healing garden tonight, to show their support for the grieving community of Buffalo, New York. “I still wanna cry, the whole thing in buffalo,” said Lil Martini an...
EL PASO, TX
elpasopolitics.com

Voters Voted For Tommy Gonzalez And Oscar Leeser Vetoes Gonzalez

There is considerable debate today about city manager Tommy Gonzalez, the city’s current city manager form of government and how the city moved away from a strong-mayor form of government, not to mention the mayor’s veto yesterday. The city has had two city managers, Joyce Wilson and Tommy Gonzalez. Both have been controversial. Wilson, the city’s first city manager in 2004, [1] controversially allowed the MountainStar Sports Group (MSSG) to bring the Chihuahuas Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres (Pacific Coast AAA club) to El Paso by first demolishing its long-standing city hall building in 2013 to build, with taxpayer funds, the Southwest University Ballpark in downtown El Paso. MSSG is owned by Woody Hunt and his family, along with Paul Foster and his wife, Alejandra de la Vega.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Star Central Learning Center open in El Paso for film enthusiasts

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Star Central Studios presents Hollywood Nights-the red carpet of their film and production house on Friday. The evening began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce. The event unveiled the Star Central Learning Center. The Star Central Learning...
EL PASO, TX

