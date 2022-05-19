ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Security officer helps deliver baby in hallway of Texas hospital

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
This past Mother's Day was especially memorable for Betzabeth Perez and the security officer who helped her deliver her baby girl in the hallway of a Texas hospital.

Perez, now a mother of four, expected baby Mia's birth to be a quick one. Her partner and her rushed to their nearby hospital, Medical City Dallas, but with no time to get to the emergency room, they pulled into the nearest entrance.

That's when officer Eli Davila "sprang into action," according to a release from the hospital.

"I saw Betzabeth and Adolfo pull up quickly. It was clear she was in labor and I brought a wheelchair out to them," says Davila, a security officer of six years. "While we were walking to the elevator, the baby started to crown and I knew I had to react quickly."

Security video shows Perez wincing just outside the elevator door, and then again seconds later when the door opened - with a baby in her arms. The birth took about one minute, according to the hospital.

"The baby starts crying and mom got really calm. I told her everything's going to be fine,” says Davila, also a father. “I want to be part of the baby’s life, and celebrate Mother’s Day and birthdays, coming along as she grows. Seems to me like she’s going to be another one of my kids.”

The labor and delivery workers quickly ensured that the mother and daughter were comfortable and performed afterbirth care, according to Medical City Dallas.

“This doesn’t happen every day,” jokes Davila.

