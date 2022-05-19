CHAMBER EVENT: Networking Mixer Tuesday May 24, 2022

It was a beautiful Thursday evening in Falls Church as the Meridian High boys’ lacrosse team hosted Culpeper County for their postseason opener, and it would prove to be a beautiful result for the Mustangs. Rex Crespin opened the scoring only 36 seconds in and Gordon Davig added another about a minute later, and though the visitors would get one back to make it 2-1, they would quickly fall out of the game. It was 9-1 by midway through the second quarter and 11-2 at halftime, and when Culpeper County scored the first goal after the break, it would prove to be their last until the waning minutes, well after the game was by all intents and purposes complete as Meridian won by a final score of 16-4.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO