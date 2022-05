HOUSTON – In 2019, the West Loop between the Katy Freeway and the Southwest Freeway was named the most congested highway segment in the state of Texas, and now in the country, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The ongoing intricate, mega-sized project to rebuild the West Loop/Southwest Freeway interchange is aimed to help alleviate some of that congestion while also improving safety along this stretch of road.

