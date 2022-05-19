830-Million-Year-Old Microorganisms Discovered in Ancient Crystals – Implications for Search for Extraterrestrial Life

Last week, NASA's Perseverance Rover captured a gorgeous view of Phobos eclipsing the Sun, from the surface of Mars. From the point of view of any Martian microbes lurking out there, the eclipse may have seemed more ominous (yeah ok, there might not be living organisms up there, let alone ones sentient enough to grasp the concept of an eclipse) as the moon is destined by physics to one day slam into the red planet.

