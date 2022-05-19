ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

830-Million-Year-Old Microorganisms Discovered in Ancient Crystals – Implications for Search for Extraterrestrial Life

By Geological Society of America
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAncient microorganisms found in halite may have implications for search for both terrestrial and extraterrestrial life. Primary fluid inclusions in bedded halite from the 830-million-year-old Browne Formation of central Australia contain organic solids and liquids, as documented with transmitted light and UV-vis petrography. These objects are consistent in size, shape, and...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 3

Related
The US Sun

Transfer of life between planets now possible after confirmed impact of first interstellar object on Earth, expert says

THE US government's seal of approval of a Harvard professor's finding opens the door for the possibility that life from another galaxy reached earth in 2014. An object crashed with the energy force equivalent to a percentage of the Hiroshima bomb into the Bismarck Sea off the coast of Papa New Guinea, well-respected Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb said.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Doomed To Collide: Astronomers Announce Discovery of Supermassive Binary Black Holes

A team of researchers from Purdue University and other institutions has discovered a supermassive black hole binary system, one of only two known such systems. The two black holes, which orbit each other, likely weigh the equivalent of 100 million suns each. One of the black holes powers a massive jet that moves outward at nearly the speed of light. The system is so far away that the visible light seen from Earth today was emitted 8.8 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extraterrestrial Life#Microorganisms#Crystals#Organisms#Permian
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
WBBM News Radio

Rover discovers water on Mars

China’s Zhurong rover landed on the surface of Mars nearly a year ago, touching down in a section of the planet called Utopia Planitia on May 15, 2021, for a three-month information-gathering mission.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

"Doomed" Moon Phobos Is Going To Crash Into Mars

Last week, NASA's Perseverance Rover captured a gorgeous view of Phobos eclipsing the Sun, from the surface of Mars. From the point of view of any Martian microbes lurking out there, the eclipse may have seemed more ominous (yeah ok, there might not be living organisms up there, let alone ones sentient enough to grasp the concept of an eclipse) as the moon is destined by physics to one day slam into the red planet.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Could People Breathe The Air On Mars?

Let’s suppose you were an astronaut who just landed on the planet Mars. What would you need to survive?. For starters, here’s a short list: Water, food, shelter – and oxygen. Oxygen is in the air we breathe here on Earth. Plants and some kinds of bacteria...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Cave Explorers Discover Thriving Ancient Forest in 600-Feet Sinkhole

A team of cave explorers entered the newly discovered heavenly sinkhole in China and makes a surprising discovery. The cavers rappelled to the bottom of the gaping chasm, which is more than 1,000 feet long and more than 600 feet deep. They were surprised to see that what was inside the sinkhole was still alive.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists grow plants in lunar soil – and find bad news

The good news for proponents of space colonization is that scientists have shown you can grow plants in Moon dirt. But the bad news for anyone envisioning a lushly verdant lunar astronaut salad bar is that plants grown in lunar regolith don’t grow very well and are generally stressed out by the experience.In a new study published Thursday in the journal Communications Biology, researchers at the University of Florida grew plants in lunar regolith from Nasa’s Apollo missions for the first time, comparing their growth to that of plants seeded in terrestrial volcanic ash.The lackluster performance of the plants...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Easy Method To Help Spot A Liar Shown In New Research

New research has shown an easy method to help investigators weed out liars: ask a suspect to carry out an additional task while being questioned, and you’re more likely to accurately tell whether they are telling the truth or not. Previous studies have shown that being dishonest and deceptive...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy