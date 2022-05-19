Thanks So Very Much To Our Awesome Advertisers

Every litigator has seen (or been) a person who thinks that litigation is all a game. There’s the covenant-not-to-compete case where the plaintiff’s lawyer doesn’t care about reality: “One of the 15 employees they stole from us had transferred documents to his home computer for years. He was probably just making it easy to work from home. But the transfer of documents violates company policy! And we can convince the jury that this was part of a scheme to steal information! I’m putting it into evidence! Who cares if we’re implying something that isn’t really true? It’s just a game; we have to win this trial. They don’t pay me $1,000 an hour to lose.”

