ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Thanks So Very Much To Our Awesome Advertisers

By Above the Law
abovethelaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’d like to express gratitude to our fantastic sponsors here at Above the Law:....

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertisers#Above The Law#Advertising#Express#Breaking Media
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

The Perils Of Thinking That It's All A Game

Every litigator has seen (or been) a person who thinks that litigation is all a game. There’s the covenant-not-to-compete case where the plaintiff’s lawyer doesn’t care about reality: “One of the 15 employees they stole from us had transferred documents to his home computer for years. He was probably just making it easy to work from home. But the transfer of documents violates company policy! And we can convince the jury that this was part of a scheme to steal information! I’m putting it into evidence! Who cares if we’re implying something that isn’t really true? It’s just a game; we have to win this trial. They don’t pay me $1,000 an hour to lose.”
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy