Maryland mobile sports betting could generate an additional $274 million in monthly handle. In its first five months, Maryland retail sports bettors wagered about $26.5 million each month. But in markets that introduce mobile sports betting later, that makes up almost 90% of sports betting handle. So if Maryland had mobile sports betting from the beginning, it could’ve seen an additional $204.5 million in handle each month.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO