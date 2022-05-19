ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Missouri tornado warning – Shelter in place issued at airport near St Louis with ‘trees down and flooding’ in Rolla

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A TORNADO has been confirmed in Missouri by the National Weather Service.

The tornado was located near Ladue and is moving north as St Louis and St Charles are currently under severe weather warnings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hX9xZ_0fk5XsN900
A tornado has been confirmed in Missouri Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3iTu_0fk5XsN900
Photos on social media showed downed trees from the harsh winds Credit: Twitter

Already residents are reporting downed trees as the storm moves through the state.

People are being told to shelter in place at the St Louis Lambert International Airport due to the inclement weather.

Large clouds could be seen forming in photos on social media.

More to follow...

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

A Total Of 8 Tornadoes Hit The Region During Thursday’s Storms

The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that a total of 8 tornadoes hit the region this past Thursday from the severe storms that overtook the area. The longest and strongest of those tornadoes was one from near Breese to just south of Greenville that traveled a total of 16.9 miles and had peak winds at 110 miles per hour. It was an EF-1 tornado on the Fujita scale.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Hail, thunderstorms hit St. Louis metro area

ST. LOUIS — Active storms hit the St. Louis area Saturday morning. Areas experienced strong winds, lightning and heavy rain. There were reports of hail in Washington County, Missouri, Belleville and Shiloh, Illinois between 9:20 and 10:10 a.m. as the storm moved east. There were 200 lightning strikes during...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rolla, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Saint Charles, MO
Rolla, MO
Government
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Ladue, MO
KMOV

Signals at Rte. K at Highway 364 functioning properly

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) -- The traffic signal at Route K and Highway 364 in O’Fallon, Missouri were repaired after they were battered by storms that came through the St. Louis region Saturday. O’Fallon Police are asking residents to avoid the area until repairs could be made Monday morning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Inclement Weather#Sun Online#Www Facebook Com Thesunus#Twitter#Theussun#Thesunus
KYTV

North Arkansas Electric updates outages following Saturday storms

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Storms Saturday knocked out power to thousands in the Ozarks. North Arkansas Electric reported nearly 300 customers without power Monday morning. The company reported 8,000 outages at the peak. The highest concentration of outages happened in northern Arkansas, including hard-hit Baxter and Izard Counties. Winds...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
advantagenews.com

Tornado touchdown in Kirkwood

An EF-0 rated tornado touched down in St. Louis County on Thursday afternoon near Kirkwood. No injuries were reported but several homes suffered minor damage and there were a number of trees uprooted and some downed power lines in the high wind. There was also storm damage reported in St. Clair County in places like Belleville and Freeburg on Thursday.
KIRKWOOD, IL
KOLR10 News

Two EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Phelps County yesterday

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Phelps County near Beulah, Missouri on May 19 at 2:54 pm by the National Weather Service. Winds of up to 90 mph destroyed several small outbuildings and trees. The tornado spanned about 3 miles and 200 yards. Another tornado was confirmed seven miles south of […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

EF-0 tornado touched down in St. Louis County during severe storms

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a small tornado touched down in Kirkwood as severe storms swept across the St. Louis region on Thursday. The tornado, which hit the area around 5:00 p.m., produced wind speeds of about 80 miles per hour. It damaged trees along a three-mile path and then lifted just northeast of Old Warson Country Club.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis area cleans up Thursday's storm damage

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. St. Louis area cleans up Thursday’s storm damage. Magic Razor Barber Shop has been in Florissant for …. Florissant’s Wednesday Night Out Parties start next …. Hendel’s in Florissant has been around since the …. Metropolitan Sewer...
FLORISSANT, MO
KSDK

Are you an avoider or approacher when it comes to severe weather?

ST. LOUIS — It was a pretty harrowing evening Thursday with tornadoes and tornado warnings across St. Louis. After the sirens went off, some people went to their basements and tuned in to the various news platforms to get as much information as they could, while someone in my neighborhood started mowing their lawn.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
438K+
Followers
25K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy