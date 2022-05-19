ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urgent warning to parents as common bug kills 100,000 kids a year – the signs to watch for

By Ellie Cambridge
 4 days ago
PARENTS have been urged to know the signs of a common bug that kills 100,000 children every year.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus is the cause of deaths for thousands of kids under five globally.

A new study found in 2019 one in 50 deaths of kids under five and one in 28 deaths among children under six months were due to RSV.

Harish Nair, co-author of the paper published in the Lancet, said: “RSV is the predominant cause of acute lower respiratory infection in young children and our updated estimates reveal that children six months and younger are particularly vulnerable.

"Especially with cases surging as Covid-19 restrictions are easing around the world and the majority of the young children born in the last two years have never been exposed to RSV (and therefore have no immunity against this virus).

"With numerous RSV vaccine candidates in the pipeline, our estimates by narrower age ranges help to identify groups that should be prioritised, including pregnant people, so that children in the youngest age groups can be protected, similarly to current strategies which offer vaccines for whooping cough, typhoid, and tetanus to pregnant people."

Across the globe in 2019, there were 33 million RSV-associated acute lower respiratory infection episodes in kids under five years old.

This led to 3.6 million hospital admissions, 26,300 in-hospital deaths, and 101,400 RSV-attributable deaths.

Xin Wang, co-author of the study, Nanjing Medical University, China and University of Edinburgh, added: “Our study estimates that three-quarters of RSVs deaths are happening outside of a hospital setting.

"Early identification of cases in the community and referral for hospital admission of sick children (particularly those with low oxygen saturation in peripheral blood), and universal effective and affordable immunisation programmes will be vital going forward."

RSV is a very common virus and almost all children are infected with it by the time they are two years old.

In older children and adults, RSV symptoms include a cough, cold, runny nose and fever.

In some cases, RSV can become life threatening.

Some children under two, especially those born prematurely or with a heart condition, can suffer more serious consequences.

RSV can develop into bronchiolitis, an inflammatory infection of the lower airways which can make it hard to breathe.

Other risk factors for bronchiolitis are not being breastfed, being exposed to a smoker and having siblings at school.

Bronchiolitis usually clears up on it’s own after around two weeks, and you can care for your child at home the same way as you would if they had a cold.

The signs you shouldn't ignore

Most cases of bronchiolitis are not serious, but see your GP or call NHS 111 if:

1. You're worried about your child

2. Your child has taken less than half their usual amount during the last two or three feeds, or they have had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more

3. Your child has a persistent high temperature of 38C or above

4. Your child seems very tired or irritable

5. Your child has not had a wet nappy for 12 hours or more

Dial 999 for an ambulance if:

6. Your baby is having difficulty breathing or is breathing very fast

7. There are long pauses in your baby's breathing

8. Your baby's tongue or lips are blue

9. You're unable to wake your child or, if woken up, they do not stay awake

It's particularly important to get medical advice if your baby is less than 12 weeks old or they have an underlying health condition, the NHS says.

