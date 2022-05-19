ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She's Making History As The Very First Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model With A Scar From A C-Section

Sports Illustrated has finally been working towards putting a more inclusive variety of women in their swimsuit edition magazines. Recently, they put a model with a C-section scar in the issue for the very first time.

Kelly Hughes is a model, jewelry designer, and mother. When she had her son, Harlem, she had a complicated labor and eventually ended up having him through a cesarean procedure. However, after returning home with her son, she developed an infection.

Kelly had to be hospitalized for over a week. The infection was caused by a build-up of water, so her doctors had to cut open her C-section scar again in order to remove it and ensure her safety.

The second procedure left a more prominent scar on her lower abdomen, but the model wears it proudly.

"After having my son, one of my biggest insecurities as a woman and a model was my scar," Kelly told Sports Illustrated. "It wasn't until I embraced my scar that I experienced the power in it."

The superstar mom was "beyond excited and shocked" when she received a call from Sports Illustrated asking if she'd be a part of the 2022 Swimsuit edition.

"To be a part of such an amazing group of women and to experience this after 20 years of modeling is exhilarating," said Kelly.

Kelly can be seen looking absolutely fabulous in the issue, wearing gorgeous bathing suits that proudly accentuate her scar, which she can be seen lovingly presenting with her hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lrslr_0fk5XajJ00
Instagram; pictured above is Kelly

Kelly is a huge advocate for embracing motherhood and gives some tips for women on how to prepare for bringing a baby into the world.

"The best thing to do is prepare yourself," explained Kelly. "Definitely do birthing classes. Education is key."

Kelly wants mothers to embrace and learn to love their post-baby bodies, something that many women struggle with.

"Embrace all of your imperfections because you created a life," said Kelly. "We in a sense give birth to our new selves and there's so much beauty in that."

To read more about Kelly and her story, visit the link here.

