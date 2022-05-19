Tornado Warning issued for St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Clinton County in northern New York Northern Franklin County in northern New York East central St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 456 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Santa Clara, New York, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Mooers, Altona, Bangor, Malone, Churubusco, Ellenburg Depot, Bryants Mill, Chateaugay, Lyon Mountain, Burke, Merrill, Lake Ozonia, Dickinson, Ellenburg, Santa Clara, Irona, Sciota, West Bangor, Mooers Forks and Dickinson Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLINTON COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO