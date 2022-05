OAK CITY, Martin County — Several members of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office worked together on Saturday to pull a man from his burning home. Sheriff Tim Manning said the fire at the home in Oak City was reported just after 9 p.m. and when deputies arrived several family members were outside but Solomon Baker was still in the house and a relative was trying to help him get out through a window that was too small.

