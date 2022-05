What was less than a minute of real time felt like an eternity to TJ McCallum. Leg fatigue from the Carolina Forest sprinter and jumper’s first two events didn’t allow him to get off the blocks as fast as he’d hoped in the 100-meter dash at the South Carolina Class 5A meet on Friday, and he even told Panthers coach Jesse Patrick he was disappointed in his start. When an incorrect time of 9.74 seconds – one that would have won the event in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 – flashed on the screen, the crowd’s collective breath stilled.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO