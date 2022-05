Feud grows over potential sale of DeKalb County church, adjacent cemetery

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – DeKalb County residents looking to obtain an at-home COVID-19 test will now be able to get one for free at any regional DeKalb County health centers. The rapid antigen tests give results in just a few minutes and can be taken anywhere. Test kits will need to be requested and picked up at the health center, but do not need to be returned after use.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO