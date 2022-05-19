ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for Play of the Week: May 19

WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Here is the News10NBC Play...

www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

Lilac Fest concludes with annual 5K and 10K race

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The last day of the 2022 Lilac Festival got off to an energetic start. Runners took part in the annual Lilac 5K, 10K, and 1-mile Dunkin' dash on Sunday morning which benefits Champion Academy, a mentoring program for teenagers in poverty. The overall women's winner...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

'Fill up the Van for Buffalo' at Frontier Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Boys and Girls Club and the Red Wings are coming through for families shattered by the mass shooting. In Rochester just before Sunday's game at Frontier Field, The Boys and Girls Club collected food donations outside. The "Fill up the Van for Buffalo" event gathered help for victims' families.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Do the Right Thing: James was honest during a baseball game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC is celebrating the winners of the spring semester's “Do the Right Thing” award. Meet James Allen from Jefferson Road Elementary. James received the award for showing good sportsmanship during a baseball game in the summer of 2021. James was playing second base and the next batter tried to stretch a single into a double. When the ball got to James, the umpire thought James tagged the runner out and called it. James was honest and told the umpire that he never tagged the player. The runner got to get a do-over at the plate.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Genesee River receives maintenance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Genesee River in downtown Rochester received some necessary maintenance Sunday. City environmental service crews were out on the Andrews Street Bridge this morning removing trees, logs, and other debris from the river.
WHEC TV-10

Hochul announces opening of FORWARD Center at MCC Downtown

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the grand opening of the Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center during a Monday conference in Rochester. The FORWARD center, located in Monroe Community College's downtown campus, will offer training to more than 25,000 local students in high-demand careers like advanced manufacturing and information technology. The project has been two years in the making.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's gas prices inch closer to $5 a gallon

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Average gas prices in Rochester set a new record high on Sunday and are inching closer to $5 a gallon, reported AAA. Rochester’s gas prices averaged at $4.88 per gallon, a jump of 18 cents compared to last week, when the city also set a record high.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Free concerts at the Great New York State Fair

Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment and promotes tourism. The 2022 Fair runs from August 24 to September 5 in Syracuse. Several nationally-known artists from various musical genres are scheduled to perform as part of the Fair’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lilac Festival 2022 wraps up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The 2022 Lilac Festival has come to an end. Organizers say they couldn't have asked for a better come-back year. On day one of the festival we were promised fully bloomed lilacs and that's what we got! We caught up with one of the vendors, Chick'n Out, and owner Adam Bierton says it was more than a success.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

C-C’s Jason Starkweather sets new school record

The Churchville-Chili boys varsity golf team defeated Webster Schroeder 201-205 on May 11. Eighth-grader Jason Starkweather set a new school record with a score of 32 for nine holes. Photo from @CCCSDboys_golf on Twitter.
WHEC TV-10

Buffalo community gathers to honor those lost in mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) — Saturday marks one week since the mass shooting at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo. A moment of silence was held at the shooting scene on Jefferson Avenue to honor the 10 victims. News10NBC's Stephanie Duprey was there for the event. It was an emotional afternoon....
WHEC TV-10

Tops Friendly Market speaks on future plans of Buffalo store

Tops Friendly Market company officials say plans are already in place to reopen the only market in the community. Those plans includes replacing the current market with a brand new "Best In Class Market" for the neighborhood. News10NBC traveled to Buffalo to hear what people had to say about those...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Tops stores to hold moment of silence to honor victims of Buffalo shooting

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — All Tops locations will hold a moment of silence on Saturday, exactly one week after the tragic shooting took place in a Tops in Buffalo. The moment of silence will take place at 2:30 p.m., which is roughly the same time that a racist gunman shot and killed ten Black people shopping at the chain grocery store.
BUFFALO, NY

