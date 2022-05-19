Vote for Play of the Week: May 19

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The last day of the 2022 Lilac Festival got off to an energetic start. Runners took part in the annual Lilac 5K, 10K, and 1-mile Dunkin' dash on Sunday morning which benefits Champion Academy, a mentoring program for teenagers in poverty. The overall women's winner...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Boys and Girls Club and the Red Wings are coming through for families shattered by the mass shooting. In Rochester just before Sunday's game at Frontier Field, The Boys and Girls Club collected food donations outside. The "Fill up the Van for Buffalo" event gathered help for victims' families.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC is celebrating the winners of the spring semester's “Do the Right Thing” award. Meet James Allen from Jefferson Road Elementary. James received the award for showing good sportsmanship during a baseball game in the summer of 2021. James was playing second base and the next batter tried to stretch a single into a double. When the ball got to James, the umpire thought James tagged the runner out and called it. James was honest and told the umpire that he never tagged the player. The runner got to get a do-over at the plate.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Genesee River in downtown Rochester received some necessary maintenance Sunday. City environmental service crews were out on the Andrews Street Bridge this morning removing trees, logs, and other debris from the river.
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the grand opening of the Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center during a Monday conference in Rochester. The FORWARD center, located in Monroe Community College's downtown campus, will offer training to more than 25,000 local students in high-demand careers like advanced manufacturing and information technology. The project has been two years in the making.
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Average gas prices in Rochester set a new record high on Sunday and are inching closer to $5 a gallon, reported AAA. Rochester’s gas prices averaged at $4.88 per gallon, a jump of 18 cents compared to last week, when the city also set a record high.
Buffalo and Western New York has a long history when it comes to architecture and suburban buildings. This region is proud of its history and we have some really amazing places that have not only been around a long time, but they have been serving the community. It's just cool...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC/ WIVB) – Former governor Andrew Cuomo addressed congregants of the True Bethel Baptist Church in Buffalo one week after a mass shooting took place at a Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. –
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — St. John Fisher College, Roberts Wesleyan, and Nazareth College are considering changing to St. John Fisher University, Roberts Wesleyan University, and Nazareth University. In an email to students on March 28, 2022, titled "University Status Discussion," Fisher President Gerard Rooney wrote "As you may be...
New York State is known worldwide for its pizza but you would be surprised by what city in the state has been rated #1 for pizza. Even though it seems like there is a pizza parlor on every corner in New York City the "Big Apple" wasn't rated #1 on the list put out by rent.com.
Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment and promotes tourism. The 2022 Fair runs from August 24 to September 5 in Syracuse. Several nationally-known artists from various musical genres are scheduled to perform as part of the Fair’s...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The 2022 Lilac Festival has come to an end. Organizers say they couldn't have asked for a better come-back year. On day one of the festival we were promised fully bloomed lilacs and that's what we got! We caught up with one of the vendors, Chick'n Out, and owner Adam Bierton says it was more than a success.
Congratulations to Claudia Hoyser! Her video has made it to CMT and has been featured along with the best new videos to watch for her song/video "Wicked". It must be a dream come true to see CMT promoting your work and to see it have such an incredible reception. You...
The Churchville-Chili boys varsity golf team defeated Webster Schroeder 201-205 on May 11. Eighth-grader Jason Starkweather set a new school record with a score of 32 for nine holes. Photo from @CCCSDboys_golf on Twitter.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is in Buffalo to address the congregation at True Bethel Baptist Church. Cuomo is expected to speak around 8:45 a.m. Watch live in the video player above.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) — Saturday marks one week since the mass shooting at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo. A moment of silence was held at the shooting scene on Jefferson Avenue to honor the 10 victims. News10NBC's Stephanie Duprey was there for the event. It was an emotional afternoon....
Tops Friendly Market company officials say plans are already in place to reopen the only market in the community. Those plans includes replacing the current market with a brand new "Best In Class Market" for the neighborhood. News10NBC traveled to Buffalo to hear what people had to say about those...
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — All Tops locations will hold a moment of silence on Saturday, exactly one week after the tragic shooting took place in a Tops in Buffalo. The moment of silence will take place at 2:30 p.m., which is roughly the same time that a racist gunman shot and killed ten Black people shopping at the chain grocery store.
