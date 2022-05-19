ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Strong winds in eastern Idaho

By Braydon Wilson
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39eeL2_0fk5VIXP00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Despite the nice sunny day, Thursday's wind was the talk of the town.

With gusts of more than 50 miles per hour, the wind may have changed some your plans.

That was the case for David O'Hrabka and his family who were visiting from out of town.

They were planning to go to the Tetons, but decided to stay in Idaho Falls and walk the greenbelt instead.

He says nothing was going to keep them inside.

"We decided to come out a pretty day. Even though it's windy that really stop us. And we figured let's do a few things at least instead of wasting the day so it's not all that bad," he said.

Idaho State Police tweeted this picture Thursday afternoon.

ISP says the crash happened at approximately 4:15 p.m., in Bannock County, south of Downey, Idaho.

A 21 year-old male from American Falls, ID, was driving a 2014 Ram pickup, pulling a 28 foot Wells Cargo trailer southbound on Interstate 15, near milepost 29. Severe crosswinds blew the empty trailer over, then the pickup and trailer jack-knifed. The pickup struck the guardrail before overturning. Both the pickup and trailer came to rest in the travel lanes, resulting in complete blockage for approximately forty minutes, and continuing with partial blockage for an additional hour and twenty minutes.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police was assisted with traffic control by Bannock County Search and Rescue.

The post Strong winds in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 3

Related
Idaho8.com

Drier and slightly warmer heading into Monday

TONIGHT: Rain and snow showers are currently making their way across the region with snow only falling in the mountain peaks. These showers will slowly decrease once we get into the evening and will be fully gone by the overnight hours. Winds stick between 5-15 mph tonight. Low temperatures get down to lower 30's by the early morning.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Bannock County, ID
Government
City
American Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
City
Downey, ID
County
Bannock County, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices on the rise

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.60/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices on the rise appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Instability creating active weather in southern Idaho

Saturday's high temperatures reached the mid-60s in both the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley. Throughout the day, cold atmospheric air mixed with warmer air closer to the ground causing instability creating conditions for isolated precipitation, especially in higher elevations and especially towards the late afternoon and evenings. There could be isolated thunderstorms with this activity .
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Idaho#Idaho State Police#Isp#Wells Cargo
KPVI Newschannel 6

Officials: 'White Lives Matter' group is recruiting members in Idaho

An Idaho prosecutor’s office has made law enforcement agencies aware of a so-called White Lives Matter group that is recruiting members in north central Idaho. Nick Woods, an investigator with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, compiled information about the group and sent it to the Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police last week. His efforts were prompted by two masked individuals displaying a banner with the message “It’s great to be white” at the corner of 21st and Main streets in Lewiston. Similar displays were made in Moscow, according to social media posts.
Idaho State Journal

Two grizzlies euthanized after frequently seeking food in East Idaho residential neighborhoods

ISLAND PARK — Idaho Fish and Game in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on May 21 euthanized a sow grizzly and a yearling male after they had become food-conditioned and increasingly sought out human food sources. The sow and yearling began frequenting residential neighborhoods where they became habituated to human food sources after receiving multiple food rewards from porches, unsecured garbage cans and vehicles. The sow grizzly...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Primary sets stage for a different Idaho Senate

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. An effort by a slate of far-right candidates to take over Republican-held offices in Idaho largely failed at the state level in last week’s primary election, but results were more mixed in legislative races, and the Idaho Legislature will see significant change next year.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured in Montana campground shooting

LIBBY, Montana (AP) — A 63-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and a second injured at a Montana campground. Authorities said Garry Douglas Seaman was arrested on Sunday near his Flathead County home, a day after the shooting north of Libby in Lincoln County. Deputies had been called to the Alexander Creek Campground along the Kootenai River at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday when they found the two victims. A man had been killed and a woman who was injured was taken by helicopter to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were not immediately identified. Seaman was being held at the Flathead County jail on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant. He was due to appear in court Monday, according to a jail roster. It was unknown if he had retained an attorney.
LIBBY, MT
Idaho State Journal

Frost advisory issued for Monday morning throughout most of East Idaho as unseasonably cold temps continue

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for most of East Idaho calling for Monday morning temps in the low 30s. The frost advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday in the region's lower elevations including the Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, American Falls, Aberdeen, Raft River, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Paul and Atomic City areas. ...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Car crashes into auto dealer sign overnight

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just after midnight a couple crashed their car into the Auto Image Auto Sales car lot at the intersection of E Lincoln Rd and Bennett Ave in Idaho Falls. Debris was scattered throughout the car lot, a sign was knocked down and at least one of the company's used cars The post Car crashes into auto dealer sign overnight appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Inkom Elementary classroom gifted $1,800 in supplies from Idaho Lottery

INKOM (KPVI) – Call it Christmas in May for one classroom at Inkom Elementary. There were a lot of surprised faces Wednesday afternoon as first-grade students returned from recess to Christa McKee’s classroom. Students found wrapped packages waiting for them on their desks. The presents were from the...
INKOM, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy