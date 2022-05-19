Strong winds in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Despite the nice sunny day, Thursday's wind was the talk of the town.

With gusts of more than 50 miles per hour, the wind may have changed some your plans.

That was the case for David O'Hrabka and his family who were visiting from out of town.

They were planning to go to the Tetons, but decided to stay in Idaho Falls and walk the greenbelt instead.

He says nothing was going to keep them inside.

"We decided to come out a pretty day. Even though it's windy that really stop us. And we figured let's do a few things at least instead of wasting the day so it's not all that bad," he said.

Idaho State Police tweeted this picture Thursday afternoon.

ISP says the crash happened at approximately 4:15 p.m., in Bannock County, south of Downey, Idaho.

A 21 year-old male from American Falls, ID, was driving a 2014 Ram pickup, pulling a 28 foot Wells Cargo trailer southbound on Interstate 15, near milepost 29. Severe crosswinds blew the empty trailer over, then the pickup and trailer jack-knifed. The pickup struck the guardrail before overturning. Both the pickup and trailer came to rest in the travel lanes, resulting in complete blockage for approximately forty minutes, and continuing with partial blockage for an additional hour and twenty minutes.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police was assisted with traffic control by Bannock County Search and Rescue.

