ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas price spikes could have political fallout

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxBLd_0fk5UohA00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The prices at the pump keep rising and so does the public’s anger. And aside from the impact on your wallet, there could be political fallout as well.

Gas prices are now well past $4 dollars per gallon in all 50 states, with no sign of relief in sight. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is among the many critics who say the White House moving away from fossil fuels is part of the problem and that the U.S. could be energy independent.

One political analyst predicts incumbent office holders may feel the wrath of voters over gas prices.

“Them you add regular inflation on top of that, it’s pretty hard for the average West Virginian to make it. And, therefore, I think it’s a big impact in the election,” said Tom Susman, a political analyst at TSG Consulting.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

“There’s no way on God’s earth that this country can function, and this world can function today without fossil fuels. There’s no way. There is no way,” said Justice.

Drivers, who also vote, clearly are not happy.

“I mean my life will change drastically. I go to WVU, but I’m an out of state student. And I’m from five-and-a-half hours away, so that drive is not cheap even when gas prices were low,” said Hope Talbert, a driver.

“I’m not really enjoying it too much honestly. Filling up my car, lucking my car is kind of fuel efficient so it’s not as bad as some of my friends. But it’s not fun,” said Jed Sammons, a driver.

The governor says he would consider temporarily suspending the states 35-cents per gallon gas tax, but the legislature must take up that action first. But Justice worries that lifting the gas tax, will hurt West Virginia in the long-run since that money is used for improving and maintaining roads.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Lawmakers learn what their decision to lift nuclear ban could mean

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.— In March, the Legislature lifted the statewide ban on construction of nuclear power plants. On Sunday, legislators got a look at what they’ve opened the door for. Mike Valore, Westinghouse Nuclear senior director for Advanced Reactor Commercialization, explained their eVinci Micro-Reactor – in development at Waltz...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Biggest cities in West Virginia 150 years ago

(STACKER) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Inside West Virginia Politics: Primaries, Gas, and More

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis discusses local Primary results, gas prices, and more. STAY IN THE KNOW: Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter In Segments One and Two Mark Curtis discusses primary results with political analyst Tom Susman, TSG Consulting. In Segments […]
GAS PRICE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Lawsuit seeks to stop West Virginia natural gas unitization law

CHARLESTON — A federal lawsuit by property owners in the Northern Panhandle seeks to stop West Virginia’s new natural gas unitization law before it goes into effect in June. Scott Sonda and Brian Corwin, both of Bethany, filed suit May 13 in the U.S. District Court for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

7 arrested for obstructing traffic in Charleston during protest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Around two dozen protesters wanted their voices heard Monday afternoon, calling on West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin to end the filibuster. They say want this piece of legislation to end so the majority can pass laws to deal with current issues like climate change and abortion rights, among others. Protesters are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Lootpress

Gov. Justice: West Virginia receives over $72.1 million to expand WV Capital Access Program

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia will receive up to $72.1 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury under a new round of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship, especially in traditionally underserved communities as they emerge from the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Legislature#The White House#Tsg Consulting#Justice#Wvu
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia DHHR: Assessment should flip balance to workers

As officials in Charleston begin the work of determining which of the two firms submitting bids will be granted the opportunity to complete a “top-to-bottom” assessment of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, they face a great deal of pressure to get this one right. There is no room for cutting corners in fixing the bloated and broken agency on which so many Mountain State residents rely. But there must be no increase in the size of King Bureaucracy’s court, either.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WOWK 13 News

AG’s office: Not currently investigating governor’s office

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – The Kentucky attorney general’s office says it’s not currently investigating the governor’s office. But it claims that Gov. Andy Beshear mischaracterized the purpose for its recent request for information from his administration. It’s the latest twist in an escalating political feud. Beshear says it was “news to us” that Attorney General […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy