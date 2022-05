ALBANY -- They were out in full force today — the Blue Grosbeaks, Indigo Buntings, among others, blue, beautiful birds. And then came the horse flies and mosquitoes mingled with human blood, reminding me of learning in school a long, long time ago that our blood is blue when it courses through our veins until we see it as red when it surfaces on our skin.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO