Multiple law enforcement agencies have launched a joint investigation after several vehicles sporting messages of hate speech targeted were reportedly seen driving throughout West Hollywood over the weekend. Several residents made reports to law enforcement after the vehicles, which displayed "incidents of hate speech in the community" and "messages of antisemitism," were traveling through the streets of Hollywood. According to several witnesses, the occupants of the hate-ridden vehicles would exit and yell slurs and obscenities when confronted.Both Beverly Hills Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking into the incident, which unfortunately isn't the first of its kind, after...

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO