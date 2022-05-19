5 Jewelry Trends That Are Worth Wearing All Summer Long

Jewelry is one of the best ways to enhance your outfit. But, as we head into summertime, there are a few styles you may see more than most. These are the top 5 trends you are more likely to see as we style ourselves for the season.

Most of us understand the joy behind gold jewelry, and how it elevates our everyday style. So whether you are in a time crunch or just looking for the last staple piece to quickly enhance your attire, jewelry is often the last item that sets the vibe and completes the ultimate look.

A layered necklace is top on our list as it is often the go-to piece of jewelry that can alter the style of any outfit.

Imagine it's wintertime, and your turtle neck sweater is missing the magic touch. A layered necklace will do the trick.

The same idea goes for a low-cut neckline. So while it's 100 degrees outside and your tank top and shorts are the most common combination, try adding a dainty layered necklace as a bonus to your wardrobe.

As you layer on your tiered necklace of choice, you may want another form of jewelry, such as rings, to compliment your aesthetic.

With many styles and trends on the market nowadays, choosing between the rings you have stored in your jewelry armoire can be pretty tricky.

Luckily for you, the latest trend is wearing more than one, which also includes stacking multiples on top of each other.

If you are someone who has the worst decision-making skills, especially when it comes to your wardrobe, this trend will be more to your liking.

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

Back in the day, we used to purchase charm bracelets and bangles in every color and style. As fashion tends to repeat itself, we are looking at another year focused on adding charm embellishments to our necklaces and bracelet.

Sure, at times, your charms may carry some form of special meaning. However, you may see interesting characteristics as you move forward within 2022.

Throughout the summer season, these select styles may be featured in every store, from odd and random symbols to bold colors.

Don't hold back! Have some fun with these trendy styles of jewelry!

Speaking of bright colors, the next item on our list is beads. You may have seen your favorite rave influencer wearing beaded bracelets all the way up to their elbows and thought, I wish I could get away with this in my everyday style.

Well, you're in luck! Most of us may be caught wearing tons of beaded bracelets and necklaces this year.

What makes this trend even better? Head on over to your local craft store and purchase your own set of beads.

Not only can you create a one-of-a-kind style, but each craft store will also have its own unique selection to choose from. Try adding one of these homemade embellishments to your repertoire.

As we transform from night to day, you may want to shift into a different style of jewelry that best suits the vibe for your evening apparel.

One of the best ways to set the scene for a night out with friends is big link chain-inspired jewelry that may include everything from necklaces, bracelets, and to no surprise, earrings.

Create the ultimate trio by styling these three perfect embellishments with your night-out apparel, or use each item to your advantage as a staple piece for your outfit.

For the most part, gold or silver jewelry that holds no color palette is perfect for keeping around as it will always stay on trend with the ever-changing fashion industry.

