BOSSIER CITY, LA – Joseph C. Tauzin, Jr. died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was 85 years old. Joe was born on September 23, 1936, in Rayville, Louisiana, only child of Joseph Clarence Tauzin, Sr. and Ruth Pharis Tauzin. After graduating from Rayville High School, he went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Louisiana Tech University in 1958. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO