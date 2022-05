PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Onshore flow is controlling the forecast for the next few days. Portland will have a steady stream of clouds in between moments of sunshine. When you take off for the day, assuming it’s before noon, it will be a bit cloudy. The clouds should break by late afternoon and early evening. This is going to be the warmest part of the day and also the brightest. Temperatures may have a hard to warming for the first part of the day. Daytime highs should reach the mid to upper 60s Monday afternoon. We will refrain from any showers.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO