AEW has posted the video of Bryan Danielson’s scary ring mishap that took place after the AEW Rampage taping. As previously reported, Danielson ended up with his leg caught between the ring and the elevated ramp during the post-main event attack by the Jericho Appreciation Society on himself and Jon Moxley. AEW posted the clip of the incident with Bryan Danielson and you can see it below.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO