ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend man’s two murder trials in killing of woman, two brothers delayed until early 2023

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ypczc_0fk5RaND00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A judge on Thursday reset for early next year the two murder trials of Randall Kilby, accused of fatally assaulting a woman on Christmas Day 2020 and killing two brothers he was sharing a home with the following March.

Circuit Judge Wells Ashby rescheduled Kilby’s planned April 10-day jury trial until late next January on two counts each of first- and second-degree murder in the March 20, 2021 killing of brothers Benjamin and Jeffrey Taylor, at least one with an ax.

He also reset Kilby’s other trial, originally set to begin June 1, for early next March in the killing of Daphne Banks, whom he allegedly assaulted on Christmas Day 2020 at the home Kilby shared with the Taylor brothers.

Defense attorney Thomas Spear said the delays primarily were due to scheduling issues, as well as the appointment of his original co-counsel to a new judgeship.

Spear said Kilby appeared by video from the county jail for Thursday’s proceeding.

The post Bend man’s two murder trials in killing of woman, two brothers delayed until early 2023 appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 2

Related
kezi.com

Crash along Highway 99 sends at least three to the hospital

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- At least three people were taken to the hospital following a crash along Highway 99 at about 9 p.m., officials said. This happened about 5 miles south of Junction City near milepost 113, according to Tripcheck. Drivers experienced slight delays and were urged to take other...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Spear
kptv.com

One in custody after shots fired at Clackamas Town Center

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in custody after shots were reportedly fired in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center. Clackamas County Sheriff tweeted just before 6:30 p.m. deputies were investigating reports of shots fired. Deputies said shortly after they arrived, they saw a juvenile...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Update: Police identify drivers of head-on crash on Beltline

--- Update #2 (1:54 p.m. 5/20/2022) - Eugene Police say a head-on crash was reported at 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 on the overpass on Beltline, just south of Roosevelt. A Dodge Dakota pickup and a Chevy Tahoe were involved in the crash. The driver of the Dodge was...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

More cited during EPD party patrols over the weekend

EUGENE, Ore.-- 40 people were cited during the Eugene Police Party Patrols in the West University area, according to officials. This is a continued response to related parties and incidents in the west University area on April 23rd, May 07th and May 14th. Eugene Police said they kept a heavy...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon couple accused of manslaughter after toddler drowns

The cause of death of a 17-month-old girl in Albany was drowning, according to a social media post from the Albany Police Department. On Sunday, May 15, officers arrested John and Kaitlyn Hutchings of Lebanon on charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree criminal mistreatment, three counts of second-degree child neglect and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
LEBANON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon woman also accused in toddler's death

A second person is facing manslaughter accusations regarding the September death of a toddler, according to Oregon’s online court database. Kaitlyn Rose Hutchings, 23, of Lebanon was arrested on charges of second-degree manslaughter by neglect, first-degree criminal mistreatment, three counts of second-degree child neglect and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
LEBANON, OR
kbnd.com

Deputy Unseats Incumbent Jefferson County Sheriff

MADRAS, OR -- As more ballots are counted, Deputy Jason Pollock continues to lead the three-way race for Jefferson County Sheriff. He tells KBND News he was surprised by his wide margin with the incumbent Sheriff, "When the first numbers came out, I was - I was blown away. I did not really expect it to be almost a 10% gap between the two of us. I thought it was going to be much closer. But, wow. It was definitely something to take in." Pollock says he was confident he would win, but is grateful for two key last-minute endorsements from former Sheriff Jim Adkins and Jefferson County D.A. Steve LeRiche, "I think it would’ve been a very, very tight race without Jim and Steve’s support. But I still had the feeling in my heart that I was going to come out on top. I do think that that helped widen the gap, for sure."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Teen Reported Missing from Foster Care

BEND, OR -- The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find Mercedes “Bo” Dunnington, age 16, a child in foster care who went missing from Bend on May 15, 2022. She is believed to be in danger. ODHS asks the public for help in the effort to find Bo and to contact 911 or local law enforcement if they believe they see her.
BEND, OR
kezi.com

Eugene Springfield fire crews rescue two in Willamette River

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- Two people are safe after a water rescue in the Willamette River near Springfield Sunday. Eugene Springfield Fire crews responded around 5:20 p.m. Officials said the two people were not wearing life vests and had a "mishap" at the low head dam on the Willamette River near I-5.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police forces converge to serve narcotics warrant

EUGENE, Ore. – A police unit served a narcotics search warrant on the outskirts of Eugene today. The investigation went underway in the 2700 block of Royal Avenue in the evening hours of Tuesday, May 17th. The Street Crimes Unit and Oregon State Police investigated the crime scene. Canine...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Police operation seizes thousands of dollars' worth of drugs

EUGENE, Ore. -- A months-long investigation led to a police operation that seized thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs and stolen property on Tuesday, police say. Police said that members of the Eugene Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit began to get information as early as March 2022 that large quantities of drugs and a few guns were being stockpiled at a house on Royal Avenue near Fisher Road. Officials said that the investigation concluded that the residents, Joe Anthony Harker, 38, and Shayla Kay Lawray Bennett, 27, were involved and a search warrant for the house was granted by a judge. The search warrant was served on May 17.
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy