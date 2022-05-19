Bend man’s two murder trials in killing of woman, two brothers delayed until early 2023

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A judge on Thursday reset for early next year the two murder trials of Randall Kilby, accused of fatally assaulting a woman on Christmas Day 2020 and killing two brothers he was sharing a home with the following March.

Circuit Judge Wells Ashby rescheduled Kilby’s planned April 10-day jury trial until late next January on two counts each of first- and second-degree murder in the March 20, 2021 killing of brothers Benjamin and Jeffrey Taylor, at least one with an ax.

He also reset Kilby’s other trial, originally set to begin June 1, for early next March in the killing of Daphne Banks, whom he allegedly assaulted on Christmas Day 2020 at the home Kilby shared with the Taylor brothers.

Defense attorney Thomas Spear said the delays primarily were due to scheduling issues, as well as the appointment of his original co-counsel to a new judgeship.

Spear said Kilby appeared by video from the county jail for Thursday’s proceeding.

