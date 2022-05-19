ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

CANCELED: Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old Spokane Valley man

KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Roy Robertson was located in Ritzville just after 5pm Thursday. Law enforcement issued a Silver Alert for a Spokane...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Governor’s Warrant Issued for Oregon Suspect in Moses Lake Murder

The suspect in the murder and disappearance of Moses Lake resident Yanira Cedillos will be back in court earlier than previously scheduled after a governor’s warrant for extradition was issued. KPQ news partner i FIBER ONE reports a new hearing is set on Wednesday for Juan Gastelum in Umatilla...
MOSES LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane Valley, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
City
Ritzville, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Spokane Valley, WA
Ritzville, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured in Montana campground shooting

LIBBY, Montana (AP) — A 63-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and a second injured at a Montana campground. Authorities said Garry Douglas Seaman was arrested on Sunday near his Flathead County home, a day after the shooting north of Libby in Lincoln County. Deputies had been called to the Alexander Creek Campground along the Kootenai River at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday when they found the two victims. A man had been killed and a woman who was injured was taken by helicopter to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were not immediately identified. Seaman was being held at the Flathead County jail on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant. He was due to appear in court Monday, according to a jail roster. It was unknown if he had retained an attorney.
LIBBY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#911#Dodge#B30398
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested after one person killed, another wounded in Libby campground shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mont. - A shooting at the Alexander Creek Campground on Saturday, May 21 is under investigation by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). According to their report, dispatch received a shooting call around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies from LCSO and a Libby Volunteer Ambulance arrived on scene to find a man dead and a woman injured with multiple gunshot wounds.
LIBBY, MT
Nationwide Report

26-year-old Chelsea Gardner dead after a rollover crash in Grandview (Grandview, WA)

Officials identified 26-year-old Chelsea Gardner, of Pasco, as the woman who lost her life following a rollover accident Thursday evening in the area of Grandview. The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 82. According to the investigation reports, Chelsea was heading east on I-82 when she failed to maintain control of her Honda Accord as a result of which the car flipped.
GRANDVIEW, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Four people injured in crash outside Walla Walla

Four people are injured after a two-car crash seven miles outside the city of Walla Walla just before 3:30 p.m. on May 19. A 30-year-old male from Stockholm, South Dakota was driving west on SR12, about to approach Smith Road. He was driving a GMC Terrain and had one passenger with him, a 59-year-old man from Walla Walla, according to the Washington State Patrol report.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane fails to hit 70 degrees over weekend, breaking record

We're now in record-setting territory after temperatures failed to rise to 70 degrees yesterday. This is officially the longest it's ever taken to reach the mark since 1896. A lot has changed since the 1890's, but little as drastically as the price of groceries! We found the prices of a few staple food items back in the day, check it out!
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Flood advisory issued for northeastern Lincoln county as heavy rain and thunderstorms move through

DAVENPORT, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood advisory for the northeastern part of Lincoln county, including Davenport and Rearden. Slow moving showers and thunderstorms are expected. Residents can expect periods of heavy rain through 7:15 p.m. and possible flooding in low-lying areas. Be watchful for standing water.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint man acquitted of charges

SANDPOINT — A Sandpoint man was acquitted of two counts of sexual assault by a Bonner County jury this week. Jesse Samuel Hines, 34, was acquitted on a count of child sexual abuse and a count of lewd conduct on Thursday following 18 minutes of deliberation by the jury.
SANDPOINT, ID
ifiberone.com

Driver killed in early Wednesday morning crash on Malaga-Alcoa Highway

MALAGA — One person was killed in a Wednesday morning crash along the Malaga-Alcoa Highway. The crash happened just before 4 a.m., according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told deputies the vehicle was driving erratically heading toward Malaga. The vehicle eventually went off the road, down...
MALAGA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy