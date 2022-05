Two football fans have been charged after a pitch invasion at the end of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad stadium on Sunday.Thousands of supporters ran onto the pitch when City were crowned champions after a dramatic comeback but the celebrations were marred by reports of violence.Greater Manchester Police said two men had been arrested and enquiries were ongoing into an alleged assault by a fan on Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen.Phillip Maxwell, 28, of Anzio Row, Knowsley, was charged with throwing a pyrotechnic missile onto the pitch. He has been bailed and is...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO