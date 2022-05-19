ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Slams MTV’s Upcoming Reboot: It ‘Will Exploit Our Original Show’

By Terry Zeller
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

The cast of Jersey Shore is not about to let a reboot tarnish the brand they built at MTV. After the network announced a new version of the reality show on Wednesday, May 18, the OGs took to social media to let everyone know they have strong feelings against it. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick all posted the same tweet, collectively slamming the news.

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see. We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world,” they shared on Thursday, May 19. “So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”

In their usual self-promotional style, they concluded, “Don’t forget to tune into an all new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. #WeAreJerseyShore.” The Situation even added, “There is no substitute for lightning in the bottle. Often duplicated but never replicated.”

MTV made the announcement in a press release, saying, “It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts. Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long.”

The original program debuted in 2009 and quickly became a cultural phenom, showcasing the hilarious hijinks of the cast, including Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, as they partied all summer long in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. The show wrapped in 2012, but returned six years later as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Along with the announcement for the reboot, MTV revealed Jersey Shore: Family Vacation would be coming back for another season as well. “The world is finally open again and the squad is free to roam – from El Paso for an old-fashioned roommates-only trip to San Diego for a full-on family vacation,” read the network’s statement. “But buckle up, because where this group goes, drama follows. Marriages inch past the point of no return, and it’s time to settle some old scores that will have the whole family at odds.”

