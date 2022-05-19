ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Police stress importance of firearm safety after death of Iowa 4-year-old

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dxOA_0fk5Pm2L00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local law enforcement is encouraging people to better understand firearm safety after an Iowa child died.

Earlier this week , a four-year-old girl in Ankeny died from a gunshot wound and while the incident is still under investigation, court documents indicate the girl’s father told police she shot herself .

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland meet with the Sioux City police

Hre in Siouxland, Sergeant Jeremy McClure said the incident is a reminder to people to take advantage of local resources for firearm safety.

“Find a reputable trainer in your area. Take a class and review those safety procedures. Learn how to handle it safely and store it safely,” McClure said.

McClure also encourages parents to talk about firearm safety with their children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 7

